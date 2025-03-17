According to a report by The Nation, the FIA’s Cybercrime Cell led the operation on Saturday, March 15, targeting a call centre suspected of being involved in international fraud. More than 24 individuals, including foreign nationals from a friendly country, were detained. However, some suspects managed to escape during the raid. As per the report, sources within the FIA revealed that authorities had been aware of the illicit activities at the call centre for some time but waited for approval from senior officials before taking action. The scam operation reportedly employed Pakistani workers to defraud victims in various countries through fraudulent schemes. Mufti Abdul Baqi Noorzai Shot Dead: Islamic Scholar Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen at Quetta Airport, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Locals Loot Alleged Scam Center After FIA Crackdown in Islamabad During Ramzan

Pakistanis have looted the Chinese Call centres in Islamabad....laptops, TV & other items all looted 😂 Note: This happened in holy month of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/dlb2vKOKPh — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 17, 2025

