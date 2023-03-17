Violent protests erupted in France after President Emmanuel Macron increased the retirement age from 62 to 64. President Macron passed the bill through emergency powers leading to a huge uproar. Several people in Paris protested against the government's decision. Pictures and videos from the protests have surfaced on social media showing riot police clashing with the protestors gathered at Place de la Concorde. Macron has however defended his decision saying the pension reforms are important for saving France's pension system from going bankrupt. France Pension Protests: Paris Burning in Violent Clashes Between Protesters and Riot Police During Pension Reform Agitation (Watch Video).

Barricades Set on Fire in Paris

Flaming barricades line the streets of #Paris as rage continues to explode nationwide against Macron’s neoliberal reforms. The people want the fall of the regime. pic.twitter.com/1MtsdQjRQi — Ill Will (@illwilleditions) March 16, 2023

The city of #Rennes is totally paralyzed by multiple barricades. A traffic jam extends for 45km outside the city pic.twitter.com/GDx5MY9u0X — Ill Will (@illwilleditions) March 16, 2023

Paris is Burning

People Gather in Large Numbers to Protest

It's kicking off right now in Paris:pic.twitter.com/Ux9hvksOET — David Adler (@davidrkadler) March 16, 2023

Violent Protests in France

What did I say? Paris will burn over Macron's EO cutting their retirement pensions, so illegals can have 3 meals a day, a 4 star hotel, a phone, and spending money. Paris right now 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/YDRaLswRw0 — Dane (@UltraDane) March 17, 2023

the french are not happy w/ macron paris getting their les mis on:pic.twitter.com/6HumR3LcfU — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 16, 2023

