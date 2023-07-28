A small passenger boat capsized in Laguna Lake near the capital of the Philippines, Manila, leaving 26 people dead and three others missing. The wooden outrigger, carrying about 70 people, encountered strong winds, causing panic among the passengers and leading the boat to overturn. The accident occurred on its regular route from Binangonan municipality to the island of Talim. Despite efforts by rescuers, six people remained missing hours after the incident. The Philippines has a poor maritime safety record, and this accident highlights the risks faced by passengers on small boats and outriggers used for transport between islands. Greece Boat Capsize Tragedy: 59 Migrants Dead, Dozens Feared Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Peloponnese Region.

Passenger Boat Capsized in Laguna Lake

