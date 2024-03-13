Paul Alexander, who was known as “Polio Paul” and spent seven decades living in an iron lung, has tragically passed away at the age of 78 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Contracting polio at the tender age of six, he was left paralysed from the neck down since 1952, necessitating his life within the 600-pound metallic device that enabled him to breathe. After exhibiting symptoms, he was taken to a hospital in Texas, where he found himself once again reliant on the mechanical lung. Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe While Speaking on COVID-19 Deaths, Says 'Over 100 People' Died From Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Polio Paul Dies

So sad to hear that Paul Alexander passed yesterday at age 78 from Covid-19. Paul contracted polio in 1952, when he was just six years old. He ended up in an iron lung and while he could live outside it for extended periods of time he never really left it. pic.twitter.com/nTPtALzfJu — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 12, 2024

