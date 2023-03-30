Pope Francis spent the night in a hospital in Rome, where the 86-year-old will continue receiving treatment on Thursday for what the Vatican has said is a respiratory infection. Tests showed a respiratory infection that was not Covid-19, requiring "a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment.” Anti-Gay Laws: Pope Francis, Anglican Communion, Presbyterian Leaders Denounce Criminalisation of Homosexuality, Say ‘Gay People Should Be Welcomed by Their Churches’.

Pope Francis Hospitalised

Pope Francis hospitalized for pulmonary infection after having difficulty breathing during the past few days - AP — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 29, 2023

