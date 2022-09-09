United Kingdom's new prime minister Liz Truss on Thursday condoled the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in a press conference outside Downing Street. Speaking outside Downing Street, the new Conservative prime minister said "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built". "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign". "Britain is the great country it is today because of her”.

Watch Video:

