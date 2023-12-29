Russia has reportedly launched its biggest missile attack in months on Ukraine. The Russian missile attack allegedly hit several buildings in Odesa, Kyiv, and other areas of Ukraine. As per BNO News, at least 11 people were killed and more than 70 were injured in the Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Multiple videos showing Russian missiles hitting apartment buildings in Odesa and Kyiv have also gone viral on social media. Russian Missile Hits Apartment Building in Kyiv, Viral Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Russian Missile Hits Building in Odesa

DEVELOPING: Russian missile hits apartment building in Odesa, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Uy4zLTdvrV — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2023

Russian Missile Strikes Kyiv Apartment

JUST IN: Russian missile hits apartment building in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/7y7sxfebuG — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2023

Russia Launches Biggest Missile Attack

Russia launches biggest missile attack in months, hitting buildings across Ukraine. At least 11 killed, more than 70 injured — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2023

