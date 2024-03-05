Russian Ship Destroyed Near Crimea: Ukrainian Sea Drones Destroy Russia Patrol Ship Sergey Kotov (Watch Video)

A patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Sergey Kotov, was hit and destroyed in an overnight attack orchestrated by Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian naval drones were used to carry out the attack. A video has surfaced on social media that shows the attack on the Russian ship. According to Ukraine's military intelligence, the ship suffered damage to its stern, left, and right sides. Sergey Kotov was reportedly located near the Kerch Strait when domestically-produced Magura V5 naval drones attacked it. Ukraine Attacks Russia’s Naval Fleet, Sinks Third Warship With Drone in Black Sea.

Russian Ship Destroyed Near Crimea

BREAKING: Ukraine destroys Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov near Crimea pic.twitter.com/7bwaLYTe09 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 5, 2024

