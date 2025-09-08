In a major political upheaval on Monday, August 8, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suffered a decisive defeat in a parliamentary confidence vote, leading to the collapse of his government. Bayrou was ousted by a wide margin of 364–194, just nine months after taking office. His brief tenure was marked by mounting opposition, particularly over his controversial austerity budget plan. The development now leaves President Emmanuel Macron facing the daunting task of appointing yet another Prime Minister, amid growing political instability. France Accident: Car Hits Pedestrians in Manche, 1 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured.

PM Francois Bayrou Ousted in Confidence Vote