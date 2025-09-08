(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
France Political Turmoil: French Government Collapses Yet Again As PM Francois Bayrou Ousted in Confidence Vote 9 Months After Appointment
In a major political upheaval on Monday, August 8, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suffered a decisive defeat in a parliamentary confidence vote, leading to the collapse of his government. Bayrou was ousted by a wide margin of 364–194, just eight months after taking office.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 08, 2025 11:17 PM IST
