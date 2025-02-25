A bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in Cheonan on Tuesday, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries, Yonhap reported. The National Fire Agency has launched a search operation for missing individuals following the incident. A video of the bridge collapse in South Korea's Cheonan has surfaced on social media. BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles.

South Korea Bridge Collapse

3 dead, 5 injured after bridge collapses at construction site in Cheonan, South Korea - Yonhappic.twitter.com/gYvliydoMR — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 25, 2025

3 Killed, 5 Injured in South Korea Bridge Collapse

HORROR #bridge collapse leaves casualties in #Cheonan #SouthKorea - Under construction near Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province has collapsed.3 deaths and 5 injured after bridge collapse at an expressway under construction. pic.twitter.com/rAxYvO04v7 — sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)