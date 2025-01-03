South Korean authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, sparking protests outside his residence. Yoon faces charges of insurrection over a brief martial law attempt on December 3, marking the first time an incumbent South Korean president could be arrested. Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), supported by police and prosecutors, arrived at Yoon’s compound early Friday morning. About 3,000 police officers were deployed to manage the situation, according to Yonhap News Agency. Hundreds of protesters, who had gathered since pre-dawn, vowed to block any arrest. It remains unclear if the Presidential Security Service, which previously barred investigators with a search warrant, will intervene. CIO vehicles were reportedly stationed outside but had not entered the compound as of Friday morning. South Korea: Investigators Likely To Attempt To Execute Warrant To Detain Yoon Suk Yeol on January 3, Impeached President Says ‘Will Fight to the End’.

South Korean Authorities Attempt to Arrest Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

BREAKING: Reports that a military unit is impeding the arrest of South Korea's impeached president Yoon — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 3, 2025

