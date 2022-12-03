The list includes the Iranian-company Baharestan Kish, which helps develop the Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia to launch attacks against Ukraine.



Iran's Safiran Airlines was also sanctioned for coordinating flights of Russian military aircraft that delivered the drones.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 3, 2022

