Donald Trump Jr, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, recently reacted to an old video going viral on social media, which showed the reenactment of an assassination attempt on his father. Sharing the video clip, Donald Trump Jr said, "This is amazing." The old video, which is going viral again, shows children in Uganda recreating the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. The video shows one child portraying Donald Trump, with other children acting as his security and audience. The dramatic video shows the mock President addressing a rally when a shot is fired at him. The children acting as security are seen swiftly covering the mock president and escorting him to safety. The reenactment follows the real-life incident of July 13, when Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Uganda Children Recreate Scene of Attempt on Life of Former US President, Video Goes Viral.

'This Is Amazing', Says Donald Trump Jr

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/kjDKEHTEkC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 29, 2024

