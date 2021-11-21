The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was started by RoadPeace in 1993. In 2005, the United Nations endorsed it as a global day to be observed every third Sunday in November each year.

According to WHO and the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration encourage all road safety stakeholders to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance to pay homage to those who have died on the world’s roads.

Those rebuilding their lives after road traffic crashes and their families deserve appropriate medical, psychological, legal, and financial support.https://t.co/E3n2cPH1UV#Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/XXa87Q6aNx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 21, 2021

