TOLO News reporter Ziar Khan Yaad has dismissed reports of his "killing" by Taliban in Afghanistan. In his tweets, Ziar Khan Yaad said he was beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul's New City. "Some people have spread the news of my death which is false," he clarified. Many people, including journalists, claimed that a TOLO News reporter has been killed by the Taliban.

I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression. — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)