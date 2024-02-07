A Russian journalist named Alexei Venediktov on Wednesday, February 7 confirmed that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has conducted President Vladimir Putin's interview. "The interview was conducted for two hours", Venediktov said. Earlier, in a video post, Tucker Carlson said he wanted to give Vladimir Putin a platform to explain his side of the story in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which he claimed was being distorted by the Western media. Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview: Former Fox News Host Confirms Interview With Russia President Amid Ukraine War.

Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview:

BREAKING: Putin has given two hours long interview to Tucker Carlson, Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov says — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 7, 2024

