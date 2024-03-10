Dentists at Marwell Zoo recently faced the daunting task of performing a root canal on Bagai, a 170kg male Amur tiger. The procedure was necessitated after Bagai broke a tooth. The all-female team undertook the challenging operation, dealing with a patient that has 9cm long canines and a jaw capable of delivering more than 1,000 PSI. Despite the intimidating nature of the task, the team successfully completed the procedure. The zoo’s spokeswoman confirmed that Bagai has since made a full recovery and is once again enjoying his meals. Lion Attack: Zoo Owner in Slovakia Mauled to Dead by Lions at Feeding Time, Cops Find Body Parts at Scene.

Root Canal on Amur Tiger

