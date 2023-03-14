Major American banks suffered a loss in stock market value of roughly $90 billion on Monday, bringing their loss over the previous three trading days to almost $190 billion. This happened after recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Local American banks took the biggest impact. Shares of First Republic Bank fell more than 60% after investors were left unconvinced by reports of new financing, and rating agency Moody's considered downgrading the bank. A recent tweet by The Spectator Index read, “US banks have now lost around $190 billion in market value over the past three stock-market trading sessions.” U.S. Banks Must Seek Regulatory Permission Before Engaging in Certain Crypto Activities, Says Regulator.

US banks have now lost around $190 billion in market value over the past three stock-market trading sessions. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 14, 2023

