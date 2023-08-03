Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Wednesday. 140 charges of child pornography were accepted as guilt by the former mayor. On March 2, Patrick Wojahn was detained just hours after he submitted his resignation as mayor of the city. On November 20, he is due to get his punishment. The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Prince George's County Police Department in February 2023 that there was a possibility that child pornography had been circulated locally. The police department launched an investigation that resulted in Wojahn, who is currently found guilty of a number of child pornography-related offences. Child Porn: Telangana Police Told To Expedite Probe in Child Pornography Cases; Government Employees, Students and Techies Among Suspects.

Patrick Wojahn Convicted on Numerous Child Pornography Charges

Patrick Wojahn, who suddenly resigned as mayor of College Park, Maryland earlier this year, pleads guilty to possessing child pornography — BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2023

