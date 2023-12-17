A democratic aide who allegedly filmed himself having sex with another man at the US Senate has been fired from his job. According to BNO News, the democratic aide is "no longer employed" at the Capitol. The news was confirmed by Democratic Senator Ben Cardin's office. As per reports, the accused is out of a job after a video allegedly showing two men having sex in a Senate hearing room was published in the media. Notably, the staffer worked for Democratic Senator Ben Cardin’s office. US: US Congressional Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn Inside Senate Hearing Room, Clip Gets Leaked.

Senate Aide Out of Job After Purported Sex Video

Democratic aide who filmed himself having sex with another man at the U.S. Senate is "no longer employed" at the Capitol, Ben Cardin's office says — BNO News (@BNONews) December 16, 2023

