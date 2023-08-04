The United States economy added 1,87,000 jobs in July, as per several news reports. The Labor Department reported that job growth in July 2023 was less than expected, thus pointing to slower growth in the US economy. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the jobs market has continued to add at least 200,000 new jobs each month this year. The BLS also said that July’s gains were just 2,000 more than the jobs added in June 2023. US Job Openings Hit 10.1 Million and Labour Market Still Strong Despite Federal Reserve’s Efforts To Cool Economy.

US Economy Added 1,87,000 Jobs in July

JUST IN 🚨 U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, less than expected — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)