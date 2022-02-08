A video is going viral on social media alleged showing the recent crash of an F-35C stealth fighter jet on a US aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. The accident took place on January 24 this year. The stealth fighter crashed on the US Navy aircraft carrier last month. After the aircraft landed on the flight deck of the massive warship, it burst into flames. The F-35C, the newest fighter in the US Navy fleet.

Here Is The Video:

Leaked footage allegedly shows the recent crash of an F-35C stealth fighter jet on a US aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. pic.twitter.com/GVfer1uug4 — Press TV (@PressTV) February 8, 2022

