The NOTAM system broke down in the US, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 6,000 delayed flights on Wednesday. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that flights were grounded due to the failure of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM). A NOTAM is a key pilot notification system used to alert pilots with information concerned with flight operations. FAA Outage: Flights Across US Grounded Due to Federal Aviation Administration Computer System Failure.

What Is NOTAM?

A computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday, revealing how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM. https://t.co/IGLRIZPpyW pic.twitter.com/3PGF1N8PUb — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)