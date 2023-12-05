Gold bars discovered in the FBI search of Senator Bob Menendez's residence have reportedly been traced back to a 2013 armed robbery, according to Bergen County prosecutor's records. Reportedly, the records reveal a direct link between at least four gold bars and New Jersey businessman Fred Daibes, who is currently facing accusations of bribing Senator Menendez. Daibes reported the gold bars as stolen in a 2013 armed robbery, prompting police involvement to recover the stolen assets. US Restaurant Employee Touches and Eats Customer’s Food; Makes Rude Gestures Captured in Viral Video.

Gold Bars Found in Bob Menendez's Residence Connected to 2013 Robbery

NEW - Gold bars found in Sen. Bob Menendez’s home linked to 2013 armed robbery, according to a report. pic.twitter.com/FN8tJtYOju — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

At least four gold bars found in the FBI search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home had been directly linked to a New Jersey businessman now accused of bribing the state’s senior senator, Bergen County prosecutor records from a 2013 robbery case show. https://t.co/1Fr8WTDuZ6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)