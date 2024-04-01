Overseas supporters of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) organised a car rally in Atlanta, United States on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 150 cars participated in the rally, all decked up with BJP and Indian flags and displayed placards reading 'Abki baar 400 par', 'Main hoon Modi Parivaar'. On similar lines, the Sikh Americans in Maryland also conducted a car rally on March 31, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They decked up their vehicles with BJP flags and the flag of the United States and displayed placards on their vehicles reading 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar'. US: Hindu Americans Hold Car Rally in Houston Ahead of Ram Temple's Consecration in Ayodhya (See Pics and Videos).

Overseas Supporters of BJP Organise Car Rally in US

#WATCH | Overseas supporters of BJP organised a car rally in Atlanta, on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 150 cars participated in the rally, all decked up with BJP and Indian flags and displayed placards reading 'Abki baar 400 par', 'Main hoon Modi… pic.twitter.com/qtbF7Ybhjc — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

#WATCH | US: Sikh Americans in Maryland conducted a car rally on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They decked up their vehicles with BJP flags and the Flag of the United States and displayed placards on their vehicles reading 'Abki baar 400 par, 'Teesri baar… pic.twitter.com/Tu0JyX47eA — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

