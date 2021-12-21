US President Joe Biden reveals White House's newest member, a pure-bred German shepherd puppy named Commander.

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Joe Biden tweeted along with a photo of the German shepherd puppy running with a tennis ball in his mouth and share a video.

Here is the Video

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Here is the Photo

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

