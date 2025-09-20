Amid outrage and chaos over US President Donald Trump's new order imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, the White House officials have cleared the air around the speculations. A senior US administration official told news agency ANI that those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, need not to rush back to United States before Sunday or pay the USD 100,000 fee as the new H1B visa norms is only for new and not current existing holders. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation that imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, restricting the entry of certain non-immigrant workers. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

‘USD 100,000 H-1B Fee Hike Is Only for New Applications and Not Current Existing Holders’

Senior US Administration official to ANI: Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, they don't need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee. $100,000 is only for new and not current existing holders. pic.twitter.com/dMRyefnvUu — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

