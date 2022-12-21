NYPD officers patrolling a Brooklyn subway station jumped into action and saved a man who fell onto the subway tracks on Tuesday. The video of the incident has now surfaced. Bodycam footage shows two officers helping a man back onto the platform from the track bed. The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital and is doing fine, reports said. UK: Man Sets Fire to Gates of Royal Residence Buckingham Palace, Arrested (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Strategically deployed @NYPD75Pct officers were on the platform in Brooklyn’s Grant Ave train station when a straphanger fell onto the tracks. They immediately jumped into action, pulling the man to safety. Saving a fellow New Yorker — Truly NY’s Finest! pic.twitter.com/eENmKbKBPo — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)