US Senate Confirms Vivek Murthy To Be Surgeon General:

United States Senate votes 57-43 to confirm Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy to be President Joe Biden's surgeon general. "I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children," Murthy says. pic.twitter.com/Ao8mKsFK0P — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)