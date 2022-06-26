Russian President Vladimir Putin was mocked at a G7 lunch in Germany by Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked “Jackets on? Jackets off? Do we take our coats off?" Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, suggested they wait for the official picture before disrobing but then Boris Johnson quipped "We have to show that we're tougher than Putin.”

Check Tweet:

World leaders are mocking Putin as they sit for G7 talks. When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if he should keep his jacket on, he added, “We have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joked, “Bare chested horseback ride.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)