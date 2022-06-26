Russian President Vladimir Putin was mocked at a G7 lunch in Germany by Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked “Jackets on? Jackets off? Do we take our coats off?" Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, suggested they wait for the official picture before disrobing but then Boris Johnson quipped "We have to show that we're tougher than Putin.”

