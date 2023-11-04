A video has surfaced showing Russian President Vladimir Putin responding with “alaikum as-salam” when he was greeted with “as-salamu alaikum" during a meeting with muslim clerics. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place when Putin was holding a meeting with members of the Spiritual Assembly of Russian Muslims on Friday, November 3. The meeting was organised to discuss the events in middle east. During the meeting President of the Spiritual Assembly of Russian Muslims Mufti Albir Kurganov started his words by saying the islamic greeting "as-salamu alaikum" to which Putin responded “alaikum as-salam". The crowd applauded the Russian president for his reply to the greeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin Revokes Russia's Ratification of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1996.

Vladimir Putin Says Alaikum As-Salam

