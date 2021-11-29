The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday issued an update on Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern. The variant was first detected in South Africa. It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants. It is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta. Notably, on 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529, also known as Omicron, a variant of concern on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

Tweet By WHO:

WHO update on Omicron, the new #COVID19 variant of concern: What we know & what we don't https://t.co/OVSKb74pHd — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)