Fire at a Los Angeles property after which Will Rothschild was reportedly found dead (Photo Credits: X/@CitizenAppLA)

Millionaire Will Rothschild (William Rothschild), a member of the influential Rothschild family, reportedly died in a house fire in Los Angeles city of the US. According to reports, a man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at the Lookout Mountain Avenue property in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday afternoon (November 27). Neighbors told KABC the deceased was Will Rothschild. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Sharath Jois Dies: Indian-Origin Ashtanga Yoga Guru Suffers Heart Attack While Hiking in US, Passes Away.

Rothschild Family Member Will Rothschild Dies

ROTHSCHILD FAMILY MEMBER ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY A FIRE AT HIS HOME After firefighters extinguished a fire in a house in Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, California), they found a man's corpse inside - presumably of Will Rothschild. Neighbors described Rothschild as a billionaire with… pic.twitter.com/4cUpihFOBc — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 28, 2024

🚨BREAKING: A member of the Rothschild family, Will Rothschild, has reportedly died in a house fire in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Details are still emerging. Isn’t that the second Rothschild this year? pic.twitter.com/RV7OWWpvrC — Jack (@jackunheard) November 28, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Man Perished in House Fire#LAFD units found dead a 85-year-old man after extinguishing the flames. Download Citizen to #ProtectTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/K7NEH45ZyZ — Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) November 28, 2024

