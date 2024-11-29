Millionaire Will Rothschild (William Rothschild), a member of the influential Rothschild family, reportedly died in a house fire in Los Angeles city of the US. According to reports, a man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at the Lookout Mountain Avenue property in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday afternoon (November 27). Neighbors told KABC the deceased was Will Rothschild. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Sharath Jois Dies: Indian-Origin Ashtanga Yoga Guru Suffers Heart Attack While Hiking in US, Passes Away.

Rothschild Family Member Will Rothschild Dies

