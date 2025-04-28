Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta heaped praise on captain Shreyas Iyer after the team's impressive performances in IPL 2025. The star Indian cricketer guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2024 title but was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shreyas Iyer was one of the most-sought after players at the IPL 2025 mega auction where Punjab Kings signed him for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore. Under his leadership, Punjab Kings have looked a force to be reckoned with. Responding to a fan, Preity Zinta wrote, "Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain...We are very happy that he is leading Punjab kings & happier we could get him in the auction as he was our first & only choice for captaincy, therefore, the whole auction revolved around him for us as a team." Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Lashes Out at Fans for Trolling Her After Punjab Kings' Loss to RCB in IPL 2025 (See Post).

Preity Zinta Heaps Praise on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy. We are very happy that he is leading Punjab kings & happier we could get him in the auction as he was our first &… https://t.co/Q5AjBXWci0 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)