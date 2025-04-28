A school van driver (25), identified as Sujit Das, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old boy who was commuting in the vehicle in Nerul in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai. The arrest was made on Thursday night, April 24, after the child complained of discomfort in his private parts and mentioned "bus uncle" to his parents, prompting them to approach the police. The police have confirmed that the complainant has accused the suspect of using a pencil in the alleged sexual assault, and the matter is being verified. CCTV video footage confirmed that the child was regularly picked up and dropped off by the van, with a female teacher present during the ride. The incident came to light after the child was taken to the hospital with rectal pain, raising serious concerns over safety protocols. Parents of other students staged a silent protest outside the school on Monday, April 28, demanding the principal’s removal for allegedly dismissing the child's complaint as a figment of their imagination, according to Mid-Day. Protesters also highlighted the lack of basic safety measures, including washroom attendants. In response, the school issued a WhatsApp message saying it was conducting an internal inquiry and was fully cooperating with the police. Security was maintained by the NRI Seawoods police to ensure the protest remained peaceful. Mumbai Horror: Drunk Man Sodomises 12-Year-Old Boy in Govandi, Victim Found Bleeding From His Private Parts.

