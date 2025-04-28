WWE has witnessed a major change of landscape following WrestleMania 41, where fans witnessed some major results. Paul Heyman, after betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk, joined Seth Rollins and also included Bron Breakker in their corner. The two then took out Roman Reigns and CM Punk and it will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have to say on Raw. Plus, Rhea Ripley is also set to go up against Roxanne Perez. Also, Raw General Manager won't be available, so his SmackDown counterpart Nick Aldis will fill in for this episode. WWE Monday Night Raw on April 28 (April 29 in India) will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). While WWE Raw live telecast will not be available, fans have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 25: Randy Orton Hits RKO on John Cena After Intense Exchange, Street Profits Retain Tag Team Titles and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

What to Look Forward to on WWE Monday Night Raw on April 28

