New Delhi, April 28: iQOO is said to be working on a new smartphone for its Neo 10 series. According to reports, the company might soon introduce the iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus. Although there has been no official announcement from iQOO yet, rumours suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is currently under development. It is expected to be the latest addition to the iQOO Neo 10 Pro lineup in China.

The upcoming iQOO smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench with the model number Vivo V2463A. As per reports, the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon processor and could run on the Android 15. It is said that the Pro Plus model has achieved 3082 single-core and 9341 multi-core points in Geekbench testing. The smartphone has reportedly received 3C certification in China. OPPO Reno 14 Likely To Launch Soon in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. As per reports, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch flat OLED display. The Neo 10 Pro+ may offer a display with 2K resolution. OnePlus 13s Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ might come with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens, which is likely to be an ultrawide camera. The device may include a 16MP front-facing camera. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery. It may also support 120W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to run on FunTouch OS 15 based on the Android 15. As per multiple reports, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ might feature a dual-chip platform, which could include a dedicated display chip.

