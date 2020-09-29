Alica Schmidt, a 21-year-old track and field athlete from Germany, has taken social media by storm after reports went viral she has been appointed as the new fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund for the 2020-21 season. Reports went viral after Schmidt shared a series of pictures where she was seen working out with Dortmund stars Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels. Despite being young, Schmidt has achieved a lot of success in the track and field and is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Take a look at some things to know about the world’s sexiest athlete, Alica Schmidt. Alica Schmidt, 'World's Sexiest Athlete', 400m Sprinter Returns to Training After Coronavirus Lockdown in Germany (View Pics).
Schmidt, 21, helped her country to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay event at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships. Immediately after reports went viral that she has been appointed as the new fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United fans have been teasing the Bundesliga club that this was a ploy to keep Jadon Sancho at the club. Dortmund has, however, not confirmed of any such appointment. Meanwhile, here all things you need to know about the world’s sexiest athlete.
Alica Schmidt Appointed Fitness Coach
New fitness coach Alica Schmidt at Dortmund.
Now we know why Sancho stayed. pic.twitter.com/gwhdN3Pt38
— ωιητεr (@MZhichie) September 26, 2020
Alica Schmidt Things to Know
- Alica Schmidt was born in Worms, Germany on November 8, 1998
- She played a key role in helping Germany clinch silver at the 4x400m relay event at the 2017 European Athletics Under-20 Championships
- In 2019, she helped Germany clinch a bronze medal at the 4x400m relay event in European U-23 Championships
- Alica Schmidt has been named as the ‘Sexiest Athlete in the World’ by an Australian website ‘Busted Coverage’
Apart from being an athlete, Alica Schmidt is also a model and social media influencer. She has been associated with brand PUMA from a young age and came to the Dortmund facility for a photoshoot to promote the brand.
Alica Schmidt Pics
View this post on Instagram
Anzeige/ It‘s race week again🙌🏼⚡️ super happy to be able to compete this year🙈 this weekend I‘m running 200m & 400m in Regensburg🤗 I’m excited what this season has left in store for me😈 _________________________________________________ To give my best possible performance I‘m always making sure to get enough proteins in! In summer I love coco whey @foodspring 😇 you can save 15% with the Code: alicaFSG @foodspring #trackandfieldlife #trackandfield #running #season2020 #trainhard #sportmotivation #runningmotivation #foodspringfamily #foodspringcode
Alica Schmidt After Training
Alica Schmidt After A Race
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday I ran under 53sec for the first time🙏🏼 I am so happy with my new personal best and I am looking forward to the final today! Thanks to everyone who crossed their fingers for me❤️🤞🏾🤞🏻 I was overwhelmed by all your messages 😘😘 ______________________ #trackandfield#trackworkout#trackgirls#sport#sportmotivation#passion#dedication#run#running#runnersofinstagram#runningmotivation#runnation#runningcommunity#runnergirl
Meanwhile, Dortmund started the new Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win Borussia Monchengladbach but fell to a 0-2 defeat in their next match against Augsburg. They play Bayern Munich in DFL Supercup later this week.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).