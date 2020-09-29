Alica Schmidt, a 21-year-old track and field athlete from Germany, has taken social media by storm after reports went viral she has been appointed as the new fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund for the 2020-21 season. Reports went viral after Schmidt shared a series of pictures where she was seen working out with Dortmund stars Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels. Despite being young, Schmidt has achieved a lot of success in the track and field and is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Take a look at some things to know about the world’s sexiest athlete, Alica Schmidt. Alica Schmidt, 'World's Sexiest Athlete', 400m Sprinter Returns to Training After Coronavirus Lockdown in Germany (View Pics).

Schmidt, 21, helped her country to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay event at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships. Immediately after reports went viral that she has been appointed as the new fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United fans have been teasing the Bundesliga club that this was a ploy to keep Jadon Sancho at the club. Dortmund has, however, not confirmed of any such appointment. Meanwhile, here all things you need to know about the world’s sexiest athlete.

Alica Schmidt Appointed Fitness Coach

New fitness coach Alica Schmidt at Dortmund. Now we know why Sancho stayed. pic.twitter.com/gwhdN3Pt38 — ωιητεr (@MZhichie) September 26, 2020

Alica Schmidt Things to Know

Alica Schmidt was born in Worms, Germany on November 8, 1998

She played a key role in helping Germany clinch silver at the 4x400m relay event at the 2017 European Athletics Under-20 Championships

In 2019, she helped Germany clinch a bronze medal at the 4x400m relay event in European U-23 Championships

Alica Schmidt has been named as the ‘Sexiest Athlete in the World’ by an Australian website ‘Busted Coverage’

Apart from being an athlete, Alica Schmidt is also a model and social media influencer. She has been associated with brand PUMA from a young age and came to the Dortmund facility for a photoshoot to promote the brand.

Alica Schmidt Pics

Alica Schmidt After Training

Alica Schmidt After A Race

Meanwhile, Dortmund started the new Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win Borussia Monchengladbach but fell to a 0-2 defeat in their next match against Augsburg. They play Bayern Munich in DFL Supercup later this week.

