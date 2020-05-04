Alica Schmidt, 'World's Sexiest Athlete', 400m Sprinter Returns to Training After Coronavirus Lockdown in Germany (View Pics)

Alica Schmidt (Photo Credits: @alicasmd/Instagram)

As Germany eased its lockdown amid coronavirus, sprinter Alica Schmidt has returned to train outdoors after a month. Schmidt is dubbed as sexiest athlete in the world, and she competes in the 400m event. The 21-year-old was hopeful of taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which were postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus crisis. The German athlete and her teammates won a silver medal in the 4x400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mum Dolores Aveiro Receives Mercedes As Mother’s Day Gift, Praises CR7's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Pic).

She is also a bronze medal winner in 4x400 relay in the U23 European Championship last year. Schmidt not only has won hearts by her performance on the field but with her looks as well. She is also a star on Instagram with over 74k followers.

"I can finally train on the track again. The last month I did everything alone or in pairs outside. I am so happy to be able to train in the stadium again as usual even if nature was not that bad for the training session!” She said in one of her posts in April. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Italy Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions in Spain.

I another post she wrote, "My week off (because of my wisdom tooth) is almost over now. I hope I can start training again on Monday. It is so strange to have so much more time now for other stuff."

Germany has decided to reopen playgrounds, museums and churches after opening the small shops. Schools and sports events, however, continue to be suspended. Germany has reported close to 7,000 deaths due to coronavirus, and over 1,32,000 have also received from the novel virus.