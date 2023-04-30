Formula One action returns with the Azerbaijan GP, which takes place on Sunday, April 30. Top Formula One drivers will be seen in action at the Baku City circuit. Charles Leclerc will start the race on pole position and will hope to make the most of that. Max Verstappen, who is the current leader in the Driver’s Championship 2023, finished second and with Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in third and fourth places, respectively. Sergio Perez won the Sprint race. Max Verstappen Cruises to F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 Win.

The Azerbaijan GP will be the fourth race of the Formula One this season. Perez had won the Azerbaijan GP in 2021, with Verstappen taking the victory last year. While he will look to make it to a second consecutive victory in Baku, it would be far from easy, with intense competition expected. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When Is Azerbaijan GP 2023 Main Race? Know Date, Time and Venue

Azerbaijan GP 2023 will take place at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday, April 30. The race is set to get underway at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of Azerbaijan GP 2023 Main Race on TV?

The Azerbaijan GP will not be televised in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of the race on their TV sets.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online Of Azerbaijan GP 2023 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can view it online on F1 TV Pro. Fans can watch live streaming of the Azerbaijan GP on F1 TV Pro but at the cost of a subscription fee. The annual subscription is said to be Rs 2,999 while the monthly subscription fee is Rs 399.

