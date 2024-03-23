The Indian men’s team has been placed in Group C of the Thomas Cup, while the women's team is placed in Group A of this year's Uber Cup. In the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup, the Indian team won a historic title, defeating Indonesia in the final, and will look to defend the title this time. For the defending champions of the Thomas Cup, the Indian men's team, the draw has presented a formidable challenge in Group C, pitting them against powerhouses like Indonesia, Thailand, and England. Earth Hour 2024: Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu Named Goodwill Ambassador for This Year’s ‘Earth Hour India’.

Led by a stellar lineup including world No.1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with stalwarts like H.S. Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth, the Indian team will be poised to defend their historic title triumph in the 2022 edition.

In the Uber Cup to be held concurrently, the Indian women's team enters the draw with a sense of renewed vigor and determination, drawn into Group A alongside powerhouse China with Canada and Singapore as other teams. Fuelled by their historic title at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women's team, led by the young sensation Anmol Kharb, is poised to make its mark on the international stage. Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing Against Tomoka Miyazaki in Pre-Quarterfinals.

India has reached the semifinals on three occasions in 1957, 2014, and 2016. India was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition of the Uber Cup after losing 0-3 to the hosts Thailand.

