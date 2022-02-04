The Opening ceremony will mark the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympics which will be played from February 04, 2022 onwards. The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Beijing National Stadium in China on February 04, 2022 (Friday). The ceremony will include welcoming speeches, hoisting of the flags and the parade of athletes, with an artistic spectacle to showcase the host nation's winter culture and modern history. Meanwhile, fans searching for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony live streaming details can scroll down below. DD Sports Not To Live Telecast Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be the 11th edition of the game in which India will be participating. Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to qualify for the multi-nation event as the Alpine skier from Kashmir will take part in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events. The skier will be hoping to win India’s first medal at the quadrennial showpiece. Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 India Schedule, Athletes, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in IST.

When Is Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be held on February 04, 2022 (Friday) at the Beijing National Stadium in China. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 PM Local Time

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony will not be telecasted on any channels in India. DD Sports will telecast the Winter Games in its channels but will not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Fans can tune into online platforms to catch Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony. Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on Olympics.com in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).