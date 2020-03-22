Conor McGregor Throws Down Vicious Punches During Quarantine Workout, Henry Cejudo Tells Him to Focus on Grappling Instead

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The entire sporting world has come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic as competitions have either been cancelled or postponed until further notice. During these times people have been advised to keep themselves in quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the virus. But this has not stopped former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, from completing his daily workout routine. But the Irishman was called out by Henry Cejudo as he told McGregor to work on his takedown defense. Charles Oliveira Calls Out Conor McGregor After UFC Fight Night 170 Win, Says ‘I Would Fight Him in Any Weight’.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, UFC has come to a standstill but this does not mean that Conor McGregor is obliged to do so. In a video posted by ESPN, the mixed martial artist was seen throwing down some vicious punches as he continues to carry on in his daily workout activities. The Notorious one made his much-awaited comeback into the octagon during UFC 246 where he defeated Donald Cerrone in the very first round. There are a lot of rumours going around of who the Irishman’s next opponents will be and according to many, it could be Justin Gaethje.

Watch McGregor's Training Video

After watching McGregor’s training video, current UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo weighed in on the Irishman’s next possible fight. The 33-year-old believes that Gaethje will knock the Irishman out in the first round if he does not work on his takedown defence. ‘And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your takedown defense @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat’ Cejudo tweeted.

Henry Cejudo's Tweet

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

As of now, there are no fights scheduled for Conor McGregor in UFC but the Irishman is adamant to keep himself in top shape for his next clash. The Notorious one could be back in the octagon very soon as he might have a possible match in August during the UFC Ireland event.