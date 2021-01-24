Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after a year-long break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 pay-per-view. The event is scheduled to be held at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 24, 2021 (Sunday) as per Indian Standard Time (IST). This is the Irishman’s first fight in the promotion since defeating Donald Cerrone in Jan 2020. Meanwhile, fans searching for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live streaming details in India can scroll down below. When Is Conor McGregor's Fight With Dustin Poirier: Know UFC 257 Date, Time, Fight Card and Other Details Ahead of MMA Event.

This is the second bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, six years after their fist. However, the two fighters now face each other in the Lightweight division rather than the featherweight category. The Irishman won the first meeting between the two but the American has had some spectacular results at 155 pounds since then, beating the likes of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway and fighting for the title against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, McGregor will be in just his second fight in over a year. Here’s How Conor McGregor Reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement and Win Over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

When to Watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 UFC 257 Fight? Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Connor McGregor will clash against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 in the Lightweight division on January 24, 2020 (Sunday) at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The PPV has a scheduled time of 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 UFC 257 Fight? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of UFC in India, so fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD HD to watch UFC 257 battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 UFC 257 Fight Online?

SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Network and will live stream UFC 257. So fans can tune into SonyLiv to watch the live streaming of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier match online. Jio Tv will also live stream the PPV for its subscribers.

