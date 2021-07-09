Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will look to settle the score once and for all when they face each other at the UFC 264 Pay-per-view. The third meeting between the two great MMA Fighters will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 11, 2021 (Sunday morning). This will be the second fight between the two this year with Dustin Poirier winning the fight in January while Conor McGregor won the initial bout between the duo, two years ago. Meanwhile, here are the live streaming details, fighter's records and everything you need to know about Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3. Hasbulla Magomedov Calls Out Conor McGregor for a Fight, Says ‘I Want To Punish Him’.

The two meetings between the fighters have given us some of the best moments in MMA history and the third fight looks set to deliver on that potential once again. Both have had very different career paths so far with Conor McGregor becoming the first man in UFC to hold simultaneous championships (Featherweight and Lightweight) while Dustin Poirier is a former UFC Lightweight interim champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov Remembers Father on his First Death Anniversary.

When is UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Poirier 3? (Know Date, Time, Venue)

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264 Pay-per-view. The event will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The preliminary card will start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 11, 2021 (Sunday) with the main PPV beginning at 07:30 am IST.

How to Watch UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Poirier 3 Live Streaming Online and Get Telecast Details

Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of UFC in India and will telecast UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Poirier 3 live. The PPV will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD in English while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will telecast the event live in Hindi. UFC 264 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and fans can catch the action live on the SonyLIV website or app.

What Are Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s Record in UFC?

Conor McGregor has fought 27 times in the UFC and holds the record 22-5-0. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has fought 34 times in the UFC and has a record of 27-6 (1 No Contest).

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Head-to-Head Record

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have met each other twice in the UFC with both fighters winning one match each. The Irishman won the opening encounter between the two at UFC 178 while the American leveled the score at UFC 257. Both matches ended in TKO in the winner's favour.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Poirier 3 Fight Card

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho (Bantamweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Woman Bantamweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight)

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).