Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be looking to have the final say as the two face off for the third time in the Octagon at UFC 264. The event is scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2021 (early Sunday morning). Both fighters have one victory to their name against the other. Meanwhile, fans searching for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 live streaming can scroll down below. When Is Conor McGregor's Fight With Dustin Poirier: Know UFC 264 Date, Time, Previous Results and Other Details Ahead of Trilogy.

The fighters have enjoyed very different career paths until now but will face the other for the third time in the promotion. Conor McGregor was the first person in the UFC to hold two championship belts at the same time while Dustin Poirier is a former UFC Lightweight Interim Champion. The earlier meeting between the two went in the favour of the American with the Irishman winning their first but six years ago.

When to Watch UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Fight? Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Connor McGregor will clash against Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 in the Lightweight division on July 11, 2020 (Sunday) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV has a scheduled time of 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Fight? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India, so fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD to watch UFC 264 battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Sony Ten 3 is likely to telecast the fight in Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Watch UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Fight Online?

SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Network and will live stream UFC 264. So fans can tune into SonyLiv to watch the live streaming of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier match online. Jio Tv will also live stream the PPV for its subscribers.

