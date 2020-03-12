Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE Likely to Postpone WrestleMania 36 Due to COVID-19 Fear

WWE WrestleMania 36 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 36 which is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is most likely to get postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The scare of COVID-19 has indeed put WWE's plan for the mega event in a boiling pan. There are a few reasons which highly points out to the postponement of WrestleMania 36. One of the major being the announcement by US President Donald Trump for a 30-day travel ban from most of Europe, one of the most prominently represented continents throughout WrestleMania week. Also, WrestleMania 36 can be postponed and moved from Tampa following the cancellation of major sporting events like South by Southwest, the Arnold Classic, Coachella and any large public gathering within the state of Washington. Let us throw light in the below article, on WrestleMania 36 cancellation from its regular date duet to coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 12, 2020, Tampa city is still fine moving ahead with WrestleMania 36, however it could not be the same after the local official meeting on Thursday, March 13, 2020. After the indefinite suspension of NBA season, COVID-19 pandemic threat has indeed taken into consideration by the city of Tampa. As per Tampa area reporter, Jon Alba’s tweet on the status of WrestleMania 36 was far less optimistic than that of WWE and the city of Tampa.

Jon Alba's Tweet on WrestleMania 36

I do believe we will hear an update on the status of #WrestleMania within 24 hours or so. And I would suspect things aren’t trending in a positive direction. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 11, 2020

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE has also moved its upcoming episode of SmackDown from Detroit, Michigan to the Performance Centre. WWE has booked great matches for WrestleMania 36 like Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for Universal Championship, John Cena vs Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for Women's title, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for NXT Women's Championship. Also, The Undertaker will fight against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and we will also witness Edge lock horns with Randy Orton in the upcoming mega-event.