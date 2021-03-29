We are days away from the action to begin in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021). The 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league begins on April 09 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The players have started reaching their respective camps and from there they will regroup before the IPL 2021 begins. Virat Kohli Begins Preparation for IPL 2021 After India vs England ODI Series (Watch Video).

Two of RCB’s prominent faces, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are all set to reunite for the IPL. And before the two Jon forces, the duo had a banter on Twitter. Kohli posted a video on Twitter to which de Villiers replied, “Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team.”

Kohli was quick to respond and wrote, “Hope you're still fast between the wickets.” AB de Villiers interestingly then challenged his RCB captain for a race! “Let’s race tomorrow to find out,” tweeted ABD. AB de Villiers All Set to Join RCB Squad for IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli’s Video

Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team pic.twitter.com/6rBIV3T3EH — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

Here’s Kohli’s Banter With ABD

Let’s race tomorrow to find out — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

RCB are yet to win an IPL title and fans like previous seasons are hopeful that the team will have something to show in the trophy cabinet. The IPL returns to India after organisers were forced to host the last edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to coronavirus.

