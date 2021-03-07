AB de Villiers heaped massive praises on Virat Kohli’s captaincy after Team India defeated England 3-1 in the four-match Test series. While the Indian skipper wasn’t at his prime with the bat, his on-field decision-making earned a lot of praises from all over the world. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers was also impressed by the Indian captain’s leadership skills. The former South Africa captain took to Twitter and called his RCB teammate a ‘special leader.’ De Villiers also reckoned that it was Kohli’s captaincy that allowed youngsters Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to bring out their A-game. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane & Others React After India Qualifies for World Test Championship 2021 Finals.

“Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down,” the Proteas dasher wrote on the micro-blogging website. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

Playing for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL), De Villiers has observed Kohli’s captaincy very closely over the years, and the two are known to share a great bond as well. The dashing duo will reunite in IPL 2021, which gets underway on April 9.

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after defeating England in the Test series. Kohli’s army will lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium later this year. It would indeed be an exciting contest as both New Zealand have been phenomenal in the longest format lately.

