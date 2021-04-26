Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a memorable outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they thrashed Virat Kohli’s men in all three departments to earn a 69-run win. With this triumph, MS Dhoni & Co also go atop the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. One man who stood out for CSK in the game is Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder scored 64 off 28 deliveries before picking up three crucial wickets. As fans know, Dhoni continuously advises his bowlers while keeping behind the stumps. The CSK captain helped Jadeja in tackling RCB batters as well. However, Dhoni made a hilarious comment when Harshal Patel came onto the crease after AB de Villiers’ departure. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

As Patel entered, Dhoni was quick to tell Jadeja that they cannot converse in Hindi now as Patel would understand it. Before Patel, AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson were in action, and Dhoni was constantly guiding Jadeja in Hindi. However, Harshal is familiar with the Indian language, and hence, the CSK wicket-keeper cheekily said to Jadeja: “Ab Hindi me nahi bol sakta hun.” Dhoni’s remarks were caught on stump mic, and as expected, the video of the incident got viral in no time. IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Has Potential To Change Game on His Own, Says MS Dhoni.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, CSK won the game and advanced to the top of the team standings. Having knocked out of the playoff race last season, the three-time champions seem to have got their mojo back in IPL 2021. However, the tournament is still in its initial stages, and MS Dhoni’s army can’t afford to be complacent. CSK will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).